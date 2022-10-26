General Motors rises again as investors weigh EV upside against near-term headwinds

Shares of GM (NYSE:GM) rose 1.73% on Wednesday to extend on the post-earnings rally. Comments on the GM earnings call from CEO Mary Barra regarding the automaker's electric models potentially qualifying for the EV tax credit within three years may be helping to boost sentiment.

On Wall Street, Morgan Stanley turned incrementally more positive on General Motors Company (GM) with a price target raise to $32.

The firm said the PT lift accounted for the stronger than expected Q3, strong free cash flow generation and the follow-through into FY23 which is seen as modestly better than prior forecasts.

Notably, analyst Adam Jonas and team pointed out that there were no warning signs from GM on the financial business. While 30-day delinquencies were marginally higher, they were still low by historic standards and net charge-offs were still below pre-pandemic levels.

On the key question of how does GM ride out a potential recession while also investing in its electrification shift, Morgan Stanley is optimistic.

"We see an opportunity for GM to remain in the game for EVs while slowing its roll on investment at a time when the prices of most EVs are well out of reach for GM’s core consumer audience. GM’s ability to ‘elongate’ the useful life of its increasingly scarce and highly profitable ICE assets will play a key role in supporting GM share price and profitability medium term."

Still, Morgan Stanley is cautious on the near-term with an Equal-weight rating on GM due to the highly uncertain environment and signs that the U.S. may be entering the most significant used car/auto credit downturn in over two decades.

