Will flattening broadband connections trend continue in Q3?
Oct. 26, 2022 10:29 AM ETComcast Corporation (CMCSA)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 27th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.91 (+4.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $29.75B (-1.8% Y/Y).
- Company's primary business segment of Broadband Internet may continue to witness a slowdown versus last year.
- Q2 showed a downturn in price though revenue and earnings beat expectations, downfall was mainly due to losing broadband subscribers, the company saw a net loss of 10,000 residential subscribers. Dig deeper in company presentation.
- Over the last 2 years, CMCSA has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 17 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 17 downward.
- Comcast, Altice raised at Citi on potential plan to stabilize or improve shareholder value
- Quant rating of Hold for the stock with lowest factor grades given to growth and highest to profitability.
- Wall Street rating of Buy and average price target of $44.97.
- SA Author rating of Buy and comments that read: 'AT&T And Comcast: These Discounts Won't Last Long'; 'Comcast's 'Halloween' Streaming Experiment: The Sequel' and 'Comcast: Catching The Falling Knife'
- Ratings analysis of the stock against the peers looks like:
Comments