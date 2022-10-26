Global investor confidence dips in October on monetary-tightening concerns

Oct. 26, 2022 10:19 AM ETBy: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor

  • State Street Investor Confidence Index: -4.6 to 104.3 in October vs. 108.9 in September.
  • North America ICI: -14.4 to 86.2.
  • Asian ICI: +4.1 to 104.5.
  • European ICI: -5.1 to 104.0.
  • The downbeat sentiment was "likely driven by escalating concerns that the European Central Bank may be well behind in the tightening cycle and therefore bring hikes forward," said Rajeev Bhargava, head of Investor Behavior Research at State Street Associates.
  • "In addition, growing unease around UK fiscal outlook contributed to the volatility across European markets and in turn to the decline in confidence locally," he added.
  • Previously, (Oct. 21) Fed heading to fourth 75-bp hike and set to debate on size of future hikes.

