Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) shares shot upward after Wednesday’s open after posting stronger than expected earnings despite increased costs.

The railroad operator notched a 17% jump in revenue from the prior year to $3.34B, beating estimates by over $100M, reported $4.10 in adjusted earnings per share, well above the $3.60 estimate. The strong report came in spite of a 21% increase in expenses from the prior year due to higher fuel prices and labor costs, among other issues. The Atlanta-based railroad’s operating ratio was 62%, up 180 basis points from 2021, due to the wage accruals.

"In the third quarter, the Norfolk Southern team achieved record financial results and improved service levels for our customers through our robust hiring initiatives and the launch and execution of our new operating plan, TOP|SPG," said Norfolk Southern President and Chief Executive Officer Alan H. Shaw. "Our entire team is aligned to building on this operational momentum, while ensuring customers remain at the center of our approach, all to deliver value to our shareholders."

Shares of Norfolk Southern (NSC) rose 2.41% shortly after Wednesday’s market open after pulling back from an early high that reflected an over 4% jump.

