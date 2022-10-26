FAT Brands stock rallies with growth still on the menu

FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT) announced that it has opened a record-breaking 100 new franchised locations so far this year. That marked the first time the company has added more than 100 locations in a single year.

Looking ahead, the global franchising company also said it is poised for further growth, with approximately 25 additional stores slated to open by year end.

Following a year of strategic acquisitions in 2021, the company has committed to expanding organically. Notable openings included new locations in Mexico of the company’s co-branded burger and wing concept, Fatburger and Buffalo’s Express, and Twin Peaks.

"With a development pipeline of over 1,000 units, we have been laser-focused on successfully launching new locations across multiple brands," said FAT Brands (FAT) CEO Andy Wiederhorn.

Shares of FAT Brands (FAT) rose 7.46% in early trading on Wednesday.

