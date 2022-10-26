Thermo Fisher beats on top and bottom lines though net income falls 21% in Q3
Oct. 26, 2022 10:38 AM ETThermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
- Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) saw its net income fall 21% in Q3 2022 to ~$1.5B compared to the prior-year period, but that was still good enough to beat on the bottom line.
- Revenue of ~$10.7B, a ~14% year-over-year increase, was also a beat.
- Its largest source of revenue, laboratory products and biopharma services, increased to ~$5.6B, a 60% increase from Q3 2021.
- Thermo Fisher (TMO) also updated its full-year 2022 guidance. It sees EPS of $23.01 for the period (consensus $22.99) and revenue guidance of $43.8B (consensus $43.2B).
