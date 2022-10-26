Lebanon's caretaker cabinet approved a decision to waive TotalEnergies' (NYSE:TTE) 40% stake in a consortium to explore the country's maritime Block 9, Reuters reported Wednesday.

TotalEnergies (TTE) was leading a consortium to explore natural gas at two maritime blocks off the Lebanese coast.

Lebanon and Israel struck a deal earlier this month that set a maritime border between the two countries for the first time and stipulated that Israel would get partial royalties from TotalEnergies' (TTE) exploration of the portion of Block 9 that lies within its waters; it is not clear how the decision will affect the royalty agreement.

Separately, TotalEnergies (TTE) said it has created a joint venture with Brazilian renewable energy developer Casa dos Ventos to build and operate a 12 GW renewable portfolio.

TotalEnergies (TTE) said it will pay $550M in cash and up to $30M in earn-out to complete the acquisition; in five years, the company will have an option to acquire an additional 15% equity share in the JV beyond the initial 34% stake.

