Manulife Investment Management buys industrial warehouse in Fort Worth, Texas
Oct. 26, 2022 11:00 AM ETManulife Financial Corporation (MFC), MFC:CABy: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor
- Manulife Investment Management, the global brand for Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC), has acquired Alliance Gateway 11, an industrial warehouse, in Fort Worth, Texas, it said Wednesday.
- The property, which is sized at 788,160 square feet, is 100% leased to a tenant that occupies the building as an e-commerce fulfillment facility.
- MIM develops and manages commercial real estate globally. As of March 31, it managed more than 63M square feet of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily space located in markets across Canada, the U.S., and Asia Pacific.
- "Our client's portfolio strategy is to increase its allocation to the industrial sector by acquiring and developing modern, functional warehouse assets," said Pritesh Patel, chief investment officer, Americas, and head of transactions at Manulife Investment Management. "Alliance Gateway 11 represents an ideal long-term investment for their portfolio."
- Earlier this month, Manulife Financial's asset management unit acquires two agricultural properties.
