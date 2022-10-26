Masco stock falls to 2-year low on dimmed outlook amid weak demand, higher costs
Oct. 26, 2022 11:08 AM ETMasco Corporation (MAS)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Masco (NYSE:MAS) stock fell as much as 12.4% to an over two-year low on Wednesday after the home improvement product manufacturer slashed its FY earnings guidance, citing weak demand, higher costs and foreign currency headwinds.
- The firm now expects 2022 adj. EPS of $3.70-$3.80, well below consensus estimate of $4.15. Its prior outlook was $4.15-$4.25.
- 2022 total sales are projected to grow ~3-4% to $8.63B-$8.71B, missing consensus estimate of $8.86B.
- Unfavorable foreign currency translation is estimated to impact sales by ~$215M.
- 2022 adj. operating profit margin is expected to be ~16%.
- "As market conditions continue to evolve, we now anticipate lower market demand, elevated operational costs, and additional foreign currency headwinds in Q4," said Masco (MAS) CEO Keith Allman.
- Q3 adj. EPS was $0.98, with operating profit down 9% at $351M. Revenue was flat Y/Y at $2.2B.
- "During Q3, our pricing actions helped mitigate the impact of volume declines and persistent supply chain challenges," said Allman.
- The company also announced a new $2B stock buyback program, effective Oct. 20.
- Shares of Masco (MAS) declined ~34% YTD.
Comments