Masco stock falls to 2-year low on dimmed outlook amid weak demand, higher costs

Oct. 26, 2022 11:08 AM ETMasco Corporation (MAS)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor

Close-up of a paint roller on the wall

goir/iStock via Getty Images

  • Masco (NYSE:MAS) stock fell as much as 12.4% to an over two-year low on Wednesday after the home improvement product manufacturer slashed its FY earnings guidance, citing weak demand, higher costs and foreign currency headwinds.
  • The firm now expects 2022 adj. EPS of $3.70-$3.80, well below consensus estimate of $4.15. Its prior outlook was $4.15-$4.25.
  • 2022 total sales are projected to grow ~3-4% to $8.63B-$8.71B, missing consensus estimate of $8.86B.
  • Unfavorable foreign currency translation is estimated to impact sales by ~$215M.
  • 2022 adj. operating profit margin is expected to be ~16%.
  • "As market conditions continue to evolve, we now anticipate lower market demand, elevated operational costs, and additional foreign currency headwinds in Q4," said Masco (MAS) CEO Keith Allman.
  • Q3 adj. EPS was $0.98, with operating profit down 9% at $351M. Revenue was flat Y/Y at $2.2B.
  • "During Q3, our pricing actions helped mitigate the impact of volume declines and persistent supply chain challenges," said Allman.
  • The company also announced a new $2B stock buyback program, effective Oct. 20.
  • Shares of Masco (MAS) declined ~34% YTD.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.