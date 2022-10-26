Avery Dennison stock falls on lower-than-expected Q3 profit, 2022 guidance lowered

Quarterly results

  • Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) is trading 1.8% lower after the company posted Q3 profit the missed estimates and lowered its full-year guidance.
  • The company posted Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $2.46, which missed by $0.01, while revenue grew 12.1% Y/Y to $2.32B, and beat estimates by $20M.
  • The company lowered Adjusted EPS to $9.70 to $9.85 from prior guidance of $9.70 to $10, and below analysts estimate of $9.90.
  • Label and Packaging Materials sales were up more than 20% to $1.5B.
  • Retail Branding and Information Solutions sales increased 17% to $623M.
  • Industrial and Healthcare Materials sales decreased 2% to $192M.
  • The company said it sees more than 20% inflation in 2022 compared to last year.

