Avery Dennison stock falls on lower-than-expected Q3 profit, 2022 guidance lowered
Oct. 26, 2022 11:09 AM ETAvery Dennison Corporation (AVY)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
- Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) is trading 1.8% lower after the company posted Q3 profit the missed estimates and lowered its full-year guidance.
- The company posted Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $2.46, which missed by $0.01, while revenue grew 12.1% Y/Y to $2.32B, and beat estimates by $20M.
- The company lowered Adjusted EPS to $9.70 to $9.85 from prior guidance of $9.70 to $10, and below analysts estimate of $9.90.
- Label and Packaging Materials sales were up more than 20% to $1.5B.
- Retail Branding and Information Solutions sales increased 17% to $623M.
- Industrial and Healthcare Materials sales decreased 2% to $192M.
- The company said it sees more than 20% inflation in 2022 compared to last year.
