Nasdaq pares losses after big-tech inspired slump; Dow, S&P gain as yields fall

Falling Treasury yields have helped U.S. stocks claw back losses in a volatile trading session on Wednesday, after all three major indices earlier opened lower due to a slide in major technology stocks. The dollar (DXY) declined.

By mid-day, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite (COMP.IND) had pared most of its losses and was down 0.18% at 11,178.66 points. It had opened more than 2% lower after disappointing quarterly reports from Microsoft and Google parent Alphabet.

The benchmark S&P 500 (SP500) had added 0.60% to 3,882.25 points. The blue-chip Dow (DJI) had gained 0.94% to 32,134.89 points, mainly boosted by a jump in shares of Visa.

Fellow FAANG stocks Apple, Meta and Amazon declined. The Facebook parent is set to report results after the bell, with the iPhone maker and Amazon on tap on Thursday.

Megacap sectors Communication Services and Information Technology were the only ones of the 11 S&P sectors trading in the red. Energy and Health Care were the top gainers.

Treasury yields extended their losses from the previous session. The 10-year Treasury yield (US10Y) was down 9 basis points to 4.02%, near one-week lows. The 2-year yield (US2Y) was down 6 basis points to 4.42%.

"Rates are really driving U.S. equity markets," Jefferies' strategist Steven DeSanctis told Seeking Alpha.

"In the last week or so there has been some stability in the rates market, with the rates coming down... Yields may have peaked at least here in the short run and that's driving stocks," DeSanctis added.

In earnings news, Visa, the world's largest payments processor, gained on strong quarterly results and a new buyback program. Airplane maker Boeing fell after reporting a revenue miss. Streaming giant Spotify slumped after a disappointing earnings report.

In economic news, a narrower-than-expected fall in new homes sales for September gave some pause to the hopes of a Fed pivot. On top of that, U.S. 30-year mortgage rates also marked their highest reading in over a decade.

Home sales "have fallen sharply and, just as night follows day, home prices are now falling at the fastest M/M pace since March 2009," MKM strategist Michael Darda wrote. "Owners’ equivalent rent (which makes up more than one-third of the core CPI) tends to lag home prices by one-to-two years, rendering it an inappropriate 'target' for policymakers, in our view."