Essa Pharma jumps 91% on Phase 1/2 data for prostate cancer therapy
Oct. 26, 2022 11:14 AM ETESSA Pharma Inc. (EPIX), EPI:CAPFE, ALPMF, ALPMYBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- Canadian biotech ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX) added 91% in the morning hours Wednesday after announcing Phase 1/2 data for a prostate cancer therapy combining its lead asset EPI-7386 with enzalutamide developed by Pfizer (PFE) and Astellas Pharma (OTCPK:ALPMF) (OTCPK:ALPMY).
- Citing an upcoming presentation on the first two cohorts of the multicenter, open-label trial, EPIX said that the combination regimen indicated a favorable safety profile with no dose-limiting toxicities in seven patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer ("mCRPC").
- While four of six patients achieved a PSA90 after 12 weeks of dosing, the company said five patients had demonstrated a PSA90 so far, implying a sustainable prostate-specific antigen ("PSA") reduction. One patient was not evaluable due to discontinuation.
- In preparation for a Phase 2 trial, EPIX is enrolling patients for a third dose escalation cohort to find the optimum dose.
In June, Essa (EPIX) reported preliminary results from the first cohort indicating the potential of the treatments to combine without any impact on their active therapeutic levels.
Comments