Helix Energy hits 52-week high despite Q3 loss, as BTIG upgrades to Buy

Oct. 26, 2022 11:19 AM ETHelix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (HLX)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor1 Comment

Drilling rig and support vessel on offshore area

Sergei Dubrovskii/E+ via Getty Images

Helix Energy Solutions (NYSE:HLX) +15.6% in Wednesday's trading despite reporting a surprise Q3 loss, as revenues rose 50% to $272M and beat expectations, and the stock scored an upgrade to Buy from Neutral at BTIG Research with a Street-high $10 price target.

Helix (HLX) reported a Q3 net loss of $18.8M, or a loss of $0.12/share, after posting a $19M loss, or a $0.13/share loss, but EBITDA nearly doubled to $52.6M from $26.5M in the year-earlier quarter.

"We are in the early innings of the current up-cycle for offshore [oil and gas] services which looks to be tightening faster than usual because of demand overlap from offshore wind," which should drive well intervention pricing and margins higher, BTIG wrote in its upgrade.

Maintaining its Overweight rating, Piper Sandler raised its Helix (HLX) stock price target to $9 from $7 on expectations of "meaningfully higher" 2023 EBITDA.

Helix Energy (HLX) shares are rising for the eighth straight session, and show a 79% YTD gain and a 47% increase during the past year.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.