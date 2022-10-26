Helix Energy Solutions (NYSE:HLX) +15.6% in Wednesday's trading despite reporting a surprise Q3 loss, as revenues rose 50% to $272M and beat expectations, and the stock scored an upgrade to Buy from Neutral at BTIG Research with a Street-high $10 price target.

Helix (HLX) reported a Q3 net loss of $18.8M, or a loss of $0.12/share, after posting a $19M loss, or a $0.13/share loss, but EBITDA nearly doubled to $52.6M from $26.5M in the year-earlier quarter.

"We are in the early innings of the current up-cycle for offshore [oil and gas] services which looks to be tightening faster than usual because of demand overlap from offshore wind," which should drive well intervention pricing and margins higher, BTIG wrote in its upgrade.

Maintaining its Overweight rating, Piper Sandler raised its Helix (HLX) stock price target to $9 from $7 on expectations of "meaningfully higher" 2023 EBITDA.

Helix Energy (HLX) shares are rising for the eighth straight session, and show a 79% YTD gain and a 47% increase during the past year.