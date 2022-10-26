Western Digital Q1 2023 Earnings Preview
Oct. 26, 2022 11:20 AM ETWestern Digital Corporation (WDC)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) is scheduled to announce FQ1 earnings results on Thursday, October 27th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.39 (-84.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.61B (-29.2% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, WDC has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 18 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 18 downward.
