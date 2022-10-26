Magellan Midstream Partners Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Oct. 26, 2022 11:22 AM ETMagellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (MMP)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 27th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.15 (+5.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $754.03M (+18.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, MMP has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 1 downward.
Comments