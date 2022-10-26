Stock Yards Bancorp Q3 earnings top consensus, helped by growth in loans, NII

Oct. 26, 2022 11:23 AM ETStock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (SYBT)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) stock slipped as much as 1.3% in Monday morning trading even after the regional lender turned in its "best third quarter in our history," highlighted by strong growth in loans, net interest income and non-interest income in the wake of rising interest rates, said Chairman and CEO James A. Hillebrand.

As such, Q3 EPS of $0.97 topped the average analyst estimate of $0.92 and increased from $0.87 at Sep. 30, 2021.

Net interest income, SYBT's largest source of revenue, climbed to $62.4M from $45.5M in Q3 2021. In turn, net interest margin was 3.46% vs. 3.14% in Q3 of last year.

Non-interest income of $24.9M gained from $17.6M in the year-ago quarter. Non-interest expenses totaled $44.9M compared with $34.6M in Q3 2021.

But with recessions risks growing louder, the bank's provision for credit losses rose to $4.8M from a benefit of $1.5M a year earlier.

Tangible book value of $16.98 a share at Sep. 30 vs. $19.63 at Sep. 30, 2021.

Loans gained 21% Y/Y to $5.07B and deposits grew 22% to $1.16B.

Earlier, Stock Yards Bancorp GAAP EPS of $0.97 beats by $0.05, revenue of $87.24M beats by $5.04M.

