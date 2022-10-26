Chipotle (NYSE:CMG) reversed from an initial post-earnings rally and showed a drop of 2.79% at 11:20 a.m. on Wednesday.

The swing lower seems to be tied to comments from CEO Brian Nichol on the earnings conference call that transactions are being pushed in the negative direction, especially in the lower-income bracket.

On Wall Street, the reaction to the Chipotle earnings report was largely favorable

Bank of America thinks that as input prices stabilize and inflation moderates, CMG will allow some of the price increases to roll off and for traffic to pick back up. Progression to peak margin and pricing for structural inflation are said to stand in contrast to the rest of the restaurant industry and set CMG apart. The firm raised its price objective on the Buy-rated stock to $1,850 to account for faster unit growth, menu price increases and slowing labor inflation.

Cowen's Andrew Charles and team model no new pricing for CMG until late 2023 and point to near term traffic opportunities via CRM and marketing spending. The firm has a price target of $1,950 on confidence the fast-casual is on its way to working out some of the traffic-pricing dynamics.

BTIG also reiterated a Buy rating and $1,825 price target on Chipotle (CMG) following the earnings report. Analyst Peter Saleh thinks estimates are trending higher on the heels of very healthy restaurant margins. "Our work has shown Chipotle retains a strong value position relative to competitors, and heightened pricing has been all but unavoidable across the industry," he noted.

Oppenheimer said it remains attracted to CMG's best-in-class margin and earnings growth story, which holds continued upside in the firm's view. "Unit growth accelerating next year (to 8-9%) is also impressive given the slower industrywide development we anticipate," observed analyst Brian Bittner.

Quo Vadis' John Zolidis is much more on the cautious side with a Sell rating on CMG. By the firm's math, CMG is on track to sell fewer burritos per same-store for the fourth consecutive quarter in Q4 with the declines accelerating. That is seen leading to a comparable sales for the quarter.

