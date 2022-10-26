Fiserv Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Oct. 26, 2022 11:24 AM ETFiserv, Inc. (FISV)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 27th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.69 (+15.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $4.31B (+3.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, FISV has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 14 upward revisions and 10 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 16 upward revisions and 3 downward.
