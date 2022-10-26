Overstock.com Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Oct. 26, 2022 11:25 AM ETOverstock.com, Inc. (OSTK)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 27th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.05 (-90.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $474.55M (-31.2% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, OSTK has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 7 downward.
