First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 27th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.24 (-157.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $747.97M (+28.1% Y/Y).

Over the last 1 year, FSLR has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 11 upward revisions and 3 downward.

The company's stock rose +10.29% on July 29, the day after it reported its Q2 results (post-market July 28) which beat analysts estimates. Q2 operating income swung to a $145M profit, and First Solar also raised its full-year sales outlook.

However, the stock had already been on a rally on account of potential boost from the Inflation Reduction Act which among other things is aimed at bolstering clean energy spending.

YTD, FSLR has gained ~50%, compared to a drop of ~19% for the broader market indicator SP500. See chart here. The SA Quant Rating and the average Wall Street Analysts' Rating both have a Buy rating on the stock.

Last week, KeyBanc analyst Sophie Karp upgraded First Solar to Overweight as "the most direct beneficiary" of the Inflation Reduction Act.

FSLR had also seen a rating boost to Outperform from In Line at Evercore ISI, and to Buy from Sell at Goldman Sachs in September, as the new Act's incentives for renewable energy were positive for the solar panel maker.

The law has incentives for the biggest investment in energy-efficient products in U.S. history as it sets aside $21B for rebates and federal tax deductions for energy-saving improvements to people's homes in the next 10 years.

The company announced in August its plans to spend up to $1.2B to expand its solar panel manufacturing operations in the U.S.

Morgan Stanley had also upgraded FSLR to Equal Weight from Underweight in August but analyst Stephen Byrd noted that in the long term there remains concerns over the degree of competition from efficient, large scale Asian panel manufacturers.