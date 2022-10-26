International Paper Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Oct. 26, 2022 11:26 AM ETInternational Paper Company (IP)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- International Paper (NYSE:IP) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 27th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.20 (-11.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $5.3B (-7.2% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, IP has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 11 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 7 downward.
