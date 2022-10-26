Upstart adds Kentucky's Commonwealth Credit Union as partner

Oct. 26, 2022 11:27 AM ETUpstart Holdings, Inc. (UPST)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor2 Comments

5G and AI technology, Global communication network concept. Business graph. Global business.

Tony Studio/iStock via Getty Images

  • Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ:UPST) signed up Commonwealth Credit Union to provide personal loans to the Kentucky credit union's customers through Upstart's artificial intelligence-powered lending marketplace, the companies said Wednesday.
  • Commonwealth Credit Union became an Upstart (UPST) lending partner in June 2022 and is part of the platform's Referral Network, through which qualified loan applicants who meet Commonwealth's credit policies get tailored offers.
  • Commonwealth has 117K members in the central Kentucky and Louisville metro area.
  • Upstart (UPST) stock has climbed 5.6% in Wednesday late morning trading.
  • On Tuesday, Mizuho initiated coverage of Upstart (UPST) with an Underperform rating due to funding stress

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.