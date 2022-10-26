Upstart adds Kentucky's Commonwealth Credit Union as partner
Oct. 26, 2022 11:27 AM ETUpstart Holdings, Inc. (UPST)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ:UPST) signed up Commonwealth Credit Union to provide personal loans to the Kentucky credit union's customers through Upstart's artificial intelligence-powered lending marketplace, the companies said Wednesday.
- Commonwealth Credit Union became an Upstart (UPST) lending partner in June 2022 and is part of the platform's Referral Network, through which qualified loan applicants who meet Commonwealth's credit policies get tailored offers.
- Commonwealth has 117K members in the central Kentucky and Louisville metro area.
- Upstart (UPST) stock has climbed 5.6% in Wednesday late morning trading.
- On Tuesday, Mizuho initiated coverage of Upstart (UPST) with an Underperform rating due to funding stress
Comments (2)