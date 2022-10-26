Brunswick Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Oct. 26, 2022 11:27 AM ETBrunswick Corporation (BC)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Brunswick (NYSE:BC) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 27th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.65 (+28.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.77B (+23.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, BC has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 12 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 9 upward revisions and 3 downward.
