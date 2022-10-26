MarineMax FQ4 2022 Earnings Preview
Oct. 26, 2022 11:27 AM ETMarineMax, Inc. (HZO)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) is scheduled to announce FQ4 earnings results on Thursday, October 27th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.25 (-13.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $519M (+12.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, HZO has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 5 downward.
