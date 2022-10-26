Sonic Automotive Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Oct. 26, 2022 11:29 AM ETSonic Automotive, Inc. (SAH)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 27th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.47 (+26.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.67B (+19.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, SAH has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 5 downward.
