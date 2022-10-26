Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock gains after Q3 earnings beat on rising rates

Oct. 26, 2022 11:29 AM ET

  • Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) stock rose 3.6% in Wednesday morning trading after the commercial mortgage REIT turned in better-than-expected Q3 results, helped by climbing interest rates.
  • Q3 distributable EPS of $0.71, surpassing the $0.67 consensus, increased from $0.67 in Q2.
  • The REIT's floating rate loan portfolio continued to benefit from rising rates, the company said, adding that a further 100 basis point increase in base rates from the 3Q average would generate $0.06 per share of incremental earnings quarterly.
  • Q3 orginations of $438M dropped from $3.0B in Q2. Repayments were $443M in Q3.
  • Loan fundings of $697M in Q3 compared with loan fundings of $2.8B in Q2.
  • Portfolio value fell to $26.1B vs. $26.5B at the end of Q2.
  • Book value of $27.20 per share at Sept. 30, 2022 rose from 27.17 at June 30.
  • Earlier, Blackstone Mortgage Trust (BXMT) non-GAAP EPS of $0.71 beats by $0.04, revenue of $156.18M beats by $13.45M.

