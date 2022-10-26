United Microelectronics drops 4% on anticipated Q4 demand weakness and inflationary pressures

Oct. 26, 2022 12:01 PM ETUMCBy: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor

United Microelectronics (UMC) drops 4% despite beating on top and bottom line.

Third quarter operating revenues increased by 4.6% sequentially to NT$75.39 billion which was partially lifted due to a better product mix as well as favorable foreign exchange rate. Revenue contribution from 40nm and below technologies represented 42% of wafer revenue.

Wafer shipments decreased 1% QoQ to 2,597K in the third quarter, while quarterly capacity grew to 2,539K. Overall utilization rate in 3Q22 remained above 100%.

Overall capacity in the third quarter increased to 2,539K 8-inch equivalent wafers. Capacity will grow in the fourth quarter of 2022 to 2,543K 8-inch equivalent wafers, reflecting the capacity expansion taking place at 8N.

CAPEX spending in 3Q22 totaled US$764 million. 2022 cash-based CAPEX budget will be US$3.0 billion.

Q4 Guidance: Quarter-over-Quarter Guidance:

Wafer Shipments: To decrease by approximately 10% ASP in USD:

To remain flat Gross Profit Margin:

Will be in the low-40% range Capacity Utilization: 90% 2022 CAPEX: US$3.0 billion

Co-president Wang said, “Moving into the fourth quarter, we expect to face headwinds amid demand weakness, impacted by factors including the inflationary environment and Ukraine war"

