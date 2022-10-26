US Steel Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Oct. 26, 2022 5:35 PM ETUnited States Steel Corporation (X)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- US Steel (NYSE:X) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 27th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.93 (-64.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $4.99B (-16.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, X has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward.
