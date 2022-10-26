T-Mobile US Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Oct. 26, 2022 5:35 PM ETT-Mobile US, Inc. (TMUS)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 27th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.50 (-9.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $19.98B (+1.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, TMUS has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 7 downward.
