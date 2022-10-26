Altria (NYSE:MO) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 27th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.30 (+6.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $5.59B (+1.1% Y/Y).

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 7 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 3 downward.

The tobacco company edged past consensus marks with its Q2 earnings report and reaffirmed full-year adj. EPS guidance of $4.79-$4.93. Revenue (excluding excise taxes) missed consensus estimates amid lower sales in the smokeable products segment, the sale of wine business and lower sales in the oral tobacco products segment.

Earlier in July, Altria (MO) reportedly raised cigarette prices in a move to support Q3 profitability. The firm closed its quarter with a disclosure that it will end its noncompete agreement with JUUL. Currently, Altria holds a 35% stake in JUUL.

The decision means that Altria could acquire another e-cigarette brand or develop its own new vaping products, while JUUL will be freed up to work a buyout deal with another company.

Altria's YTD price performance has fared better than Philip Morris International (PM) but continues to trail behind other rivals. Philip Morris and Altria recently mutually ended their iQOS partnership, and the severance payment will give Altria plenty of capital to develop its own product.

RBC expects an easier comparable quarter last year to help it report better results. It will be looking for more details on planned innovations after the agreement with Philip Morris.

Over the last 2 years, MO has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.