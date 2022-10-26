SkyWest Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Oct. 26, 2022 5:35 PM ETSkyWest, Inc. (SKYW)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 27th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.75 (-48.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $829.51M (+11.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, SKYW has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward.
