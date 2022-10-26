GeoVax Labs initiated at buy at Wainwright on vaccines for cancer, infectious diseases

Oct. 26, 2022 11:44 AM ETGeoVax Labs, Inc. (GOVX)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor

  • H.C. Wainwright has initiated GeoVax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX) with a buy highlighting its pipeline of cancer immunotherapy and infectious diseases candidates.
  • The firm has an $8 price target (~820% upside based on Tuesday's close).
  • Shares are up 16% in Thursday morning trading.
  • Analyst Vernon Bernardino said that GEOCM04S1, currently in phase 2, "has potential to confer robust, durable protection against SARS-CoV-2 infection."
  • Gedeptin, a cancer immunotherapy in phase 1/2 for advanced head and neck cancer solid tumors, has demonstrated the ability to shrink tumors and could potentially be used in combination with immune checkpoint inhibitors, he added.
  • Finally, GeoVax's (GOVX) MVA-VLP technology "demonstrates versatile application in the creation of single-design vaccines active against multiple infectious diseases and solid cancers," according to Bernardino.
  • Seeking Alpha's Quant Rating views GeoVax as a buy with high marks for momentum and growth.

Comments

