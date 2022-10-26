Baxter Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Oct. 26, 2022 11:47 AM ETBy: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
- Baxter (BAX) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 27th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.82 (-19.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.77B (+16.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, BAX has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 11 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 9 downward.
