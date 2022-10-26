ResMed Q1 2023 Earnings Preview
Oct. 26, 2022 5:35 PM ETResMed Inc. (RMD)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
- ResMed (NYSE:RMD) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, October 27th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.52 (+0.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $947.1M (+4.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, RMD has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 1 downward.
