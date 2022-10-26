InMode Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Oct. 26, 2022 11:48 AM ETBy: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
- InMode (INMD) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 27th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.58 (+5.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $116.09M (+23.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, INMD has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward.
Comments