Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Oct. 26, 2022 11:49 AM ETBy: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
- Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (ALNY) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 27th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$1.38 (+8.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $291.81M (+55.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, ALNY has beaten EPS estimates 0% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 7 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 11 upward revisions and 6 downward.
