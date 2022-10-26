Keurig Dr Pepper Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Oct. 26, 2022 11:50 AM ETBy: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
- Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 27th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.46 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.63B (+11.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, KDP has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 15 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 11 upward revisions and 1 downward.
Comments