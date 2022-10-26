Live Nation falls on report that Biden administration looking at concert ticket fees (update)

Oct. 26, 2022 1:52 PM ETLive Nation Entertainment, Inc. (LYV)By: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor3 Comments

  • Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) dropped 1% after some headlines about the Biden administration looking at fees involving concert tickets and resort fees.
  • President Joe Biden reportedly said his administration is looking at fees involving concerts and resort fees, according to Reuters headlines.
  • Live Nation (LYV) responded to Biden's comments in a statement.
  • "We applaud President Biden's advocacy for fee transparency in every industry, including live event ticketing. Live Nation Entertainment (LYV) advocated for the all-in pricing mandate passed in New York earlier this year, which requires face-value prices and fees to be shown upfront – and we support the FTC mandating this nationally."
  • Live Nation (LYV) is scheduled to report Q3 results next Thursday.

Comments (3)

