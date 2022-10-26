Albertsons Companies Q3 2023 Earnings Preview
Oct. 26, 2022 11:50 AM ETBy: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
- Albertsons Companies (ACI) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 27th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.65 (-1.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $17.47B (+13.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, ACI has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 9 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 12 upward revisions and 1 downward.
