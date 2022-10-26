Dana Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Oct. 26, 2022 11:51 AM ETBy: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
- Dana (DAN) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 27th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.22 (-46.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.5B (+13.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, DAN has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 5 downward.
