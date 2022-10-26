Carrier Global Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Oct. 26, 2022 11:51 AM ETCarrier Global Corporation (CARR)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 27th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.65 (-8.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $5.45B (+2.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, CARR has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 19 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 18 upward revisions and 0 downward.
