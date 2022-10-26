Teleflex Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Oct. 26, 2022 11:51 AM ETBy: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
- Teleflex (TFX) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 27th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $3.10 (-11.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $691.39M (-1.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, TFX has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 12 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 11 downward.
Comments