TotalEnergies Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Oct. 26, 2022 11:52 AM ETTotalEnergies SE (TTE)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 27th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $3.96 (+125.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $77.52B (+58.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, TTE has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward.
