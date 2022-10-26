Northrop Grumman Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Oct. 26, 2022 11:52 AM ETNorthrop Grumman Corporation (NOC)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 27th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $6.11 (-7.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $9.14B (+4.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, NOC has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 11 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 8 downward.
