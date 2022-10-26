Chile's miners dissatisfied with royalty bill after adjustments

Chile's mining industry is still unhappy with a proposed mining royalty bill, Reuters reported Wednesday, even after the government adjusted higher rates miners said would hurt the country's competitiveness.

The government on Tuesday offered to reduce a variable ad valorem rate to a flat 1% for large producers and tying another rate to operating margins, instead of the price of copper as was originally proposed.

The president of Chile's National Mining Society said that while the adjustments benefited medium-sized miners, he believed the tax burden remains too high, possibly 50%-55%.

Chile is the world's biggest copper producer, with projects owned by major miners such as Codelco, BHP (NYSE:BHP), Freeport McMoRan (NYSE:FCX), Antofagasta (OTC:ANFGF), Anglo American (OTCQX:AAUKF) (OTCQX:NGLOY) and Glencore (OTCPK:GLCNF) (OTCPK:GLNCY); SQM (NYSE:SQM) and Albemarle (ALB) operate large lithium projects in the country.

BHP (BHP) "aggressively pared down its net debt load in fiscal 2022 and is a stellar free cash flow generator," Valuentum writes in an analysis posted on Seeking Alpha.

