Anheuser-Busch InBev Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Oct. 26, 2022 11:53 AM ETAnheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (BUD)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Anheuser-Busch InBev (BUD) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 27th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.73 (+46.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $15.12B (+6.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, BUD has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 3 downward.
Comments