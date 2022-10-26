S&P Global Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Oct. 26, 2022 11:53 AM ETS&P Global Inc. (SPGI)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 27th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.80 (-20.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.92B (+39.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, SPGI has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 15 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 13 downward.
