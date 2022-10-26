Applied Industrial Technologies FQ1 2023 Earnings Preview
Oct. 26, 2022 11:54 AM ETApplied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (AIT)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) is scheduled to announce FQ1 earnings results on Thursday, October 27th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.63 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $988.51M (+10.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, AIT has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward.
