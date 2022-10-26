Monolithic Power Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Oct. 26, 2022 11:55 AM ETBy: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
- Monolithic Power (MPWR) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 27th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $3.49 (+69.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $490.71M (+51.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, MPWR has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 11 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 12 upward revisions and 0 downward.
