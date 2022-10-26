Eastman Chemical Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Oct. 26, 2022 5:35 PM ETEastman Chemical Company (EMN)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 27th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.00 (-18.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.57B (-5.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, EMN has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 14 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 9 downward.
Comments